How to treat and prevent heat rash from hot weather

Dr. Lacy Anderson shares tips to treat and prevent heat rash during hot, humid summer weather.

Monday, June 30th 2025, 1:43 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Temperatures are rising across Oklahoma, and health experts are warning residents about heat rash, a common summertime skin condition.

Dr. Lacy Anderson explains that heat rash occurs when sweat ducts become clogged due to excessive heat, humidity, and perspiration. The condition often causes small itchy bumps or blisters, and typically resolves on its own.

However, Dr. Anderson has several methods to reduce discomfort.

Dr. Anderson recommends that individuals suffering from heat rash take a cool bath or shower, apply cold compresses to relieve itching, and stay hydrated to help regulate their body temperature. Dr. Anderson also advises viewers to wear loose-fitting and breathable clothing and to schedule outdoor activities during cooler hours.

>> How to protect your skin from the sun

Over-the-counter treatments, such as hydrocortisone cream, Calamine lotion, Caladryl gel, and aloe vera, can help reduce itching and inflammation. Oral antihistamines such as Claritin, Allegra, or Zyrtec may also help. Skin irritation may also be eliminated by adding baking soda to a bath.
