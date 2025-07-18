What to know about Medicaid and Medicare

Rising healthcare costs and new legislation continue to pose a threat to some of the country’s foundational health programs. It’s causing uncertainty to loom for many people navigating the Medicare and Medicaid healthcare systems.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Navigating our Healthcare system can be a complicated process. From understanding what's covered, or how to even qualify, the hurdles can be confusing sometimes.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions we addressed with experts on navigating both Medicare and Medicaid systems:

What is Medicare and Medicaid?

Both are types of medical coverage

What is the difference between Medicare and Medicaid?

Once you turn 65, you are eligible for Medicare Medicaid is usually a low income subsidy product that can apply to any age

What are some of the concerns and confusion?

Price increases Premium increases about some of the coverage types Will people be cut off because of new legislation What is this letter I received in the mail

Helpful information from Navigating Medicare Owner Jinny Curtis-Gillespie

If you receive a letter that says it is time for your re-determination, it may have nothing to do with the changes coming. Every six months they need to update records to see if you still qualify The funding for Medicare and Medicaid may change in 2026 Dual benefits i.e., people who have both benefits may no longer qualify for both Funding may be moved to focus on people with chronic illnesses Money from the state funds Medicaid Federal funding funds Medicare

How to protect yourself