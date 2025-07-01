Rib pain that won't go away: Possible causes and when to seek help

Persistent rib pain at night could indicate an underlying issue like costochondritis or a displaced rib and may warrant medical evaluation.

By: Graham Dowers

If you're experiencing persistent rib pain at night that doesn't improve with a new mattress or position changes, Dr. Lacy Anderson says that it could be a signal of something more serious than poor sleep posture.

Dr. Anderson explained that long-lasting rib pain might be caused by a rib that is out of place or a condition known as costochondritis, which is inflammation in the cartilage or muscles between the ribs.

Dr. Anderson says anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen or naproxen may help reduce symptoms. However, if the pain continues, Dr. Anderson says that it could be worth getting an X-ray or consulting a physical therapist.

Patients can often self-refer to physical therapy or consult a chiropractor for a rib adjustment if needed. In some cases, doctors may prescribe a short course of steroids to reduce inflammation.

Current and former smokers over the age of 50 are also advised to consider lung cancer screening if they haven't had one yet, especially if the rib pain is unexplained.