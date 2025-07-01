Rib pain that won't go away: Possible causes and when to seek help

Persistent rib pain at night could indicate an underlying issue like costochondritis or a displaced rib and may warrant medical evaluation.

Tuesday, July 1st 2025, 12:43 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

If you're experiencing persistent rib pain at night that doesn't improve with a new mattress or position changes, Dr. Lacy Anderson says that it could be a signal of something more serious than poor sleep posture.

Dr. Anderson explained that long-lasting rib pain might be caused by a rib that is out of place or a condition known as costochondritis, which is inflammation in the cartilage or muscles between the ribs.

Dr. Anderson says anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen or naproxen may help reduce symptoms. However, if the pain continues, Dr. Anderson says that it could be worth getting an X-ray or consulting a physical therapist.

Patients can often self-refer to physical therapy or consult a chiropractor for a rib adjustment if needed. In some cases, doctors may prescribe a short course of steroids to reduce inflammation.

Current and former smokers over the age of 50 are also advised to consider lung cancer screening if they haven't had one yet, especially if the rib pain is unexplained.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 1st, 2025

June 30th, 2025

June 29th, 2025

June 19th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025

July 3rd, 2025