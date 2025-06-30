How to protect your skin from the sun

The CDC and FDA recommend using a combination of shade, protective clothing, sunglasses, and broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher to reduce the risk of sunburn, skin aging, and skin cancer caused by UV radiation.

By: Anna Denison

As summer heats up and outdoor activities increase, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are urging Americans to protect their skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation, which they say is the leading cause of skin damage and skin cancer.

Stay in the Shade

According to the CDC, one of the simplest ways to reduce your risk of sunburn and skin cancer is by staying in the shade, under an umbrella, tree, or any shelter. However, even in the shade, skin can still be exposed to indirect UV rays, so combining shade with sunscreen and protective clothing is essential.

Dress for Protection

Clothing is another effective defense against UV rays. The CDC recommends long-sleeved shirts and long pants or skirts made from tightly woven fabric. Dry, dark-colored clothing offers more UV protection than light or wet garments. Specialized sun-protective clothing is also available and may be labeled with a UV protection factor.

Don’t Forget a Hat

Hats with a wide brim offer protection for your face, ears, and neck, areas especially vulnerable to UV exposure. The CDC advises wearing tightly woven fabrics, such as canvas, and avoiding straw hats with holes. If wearing a baseball cap, be sure to protect your ears and neck with sunscreen or additional clothing.

Sunglasses

UV rays can damage your eyes and the surrounding skin. The CDC states that sunglasses labeled as blocking 100% of both UVA and UVB rays provide the best protection. Wraparound styles are ideal because they also shield the eyes from the sides.

The FDA adds that the darkness of the lenses doesn’t indicate UV protection, so always check for a “UV400” rating or “100% UV protection” on the label. Children should also wear UV-protective sunglasses.

Sunscreen: Use and Reapply

Broad-spectrum sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 15 is a must, says the CDC. It should be applied to all exposed skin before going outside and reapplied every two hours, or sooner if swimming, sweating, or towel-drying. The FDA said consumers should use at least one ounce (about a shot glass full) for full-body coverage (FDA).

Sunscreen is not recommended for infants under 6 months old. Instead, the FDA advises keeping babies out of the sun entirely and using protective clothing.

It’s also important to note that sunscreen can expire. Products without an expiration date are considered effective for up to three years, but their efficacy can diminish if exposed to high temperatures, according to the CDC.

Year-Round Sun Safety

UV rays can penetrate clouds, meaning sun safety is necessary even on overcast days. According to the FDA, up to 80% of the sun’s UV rays can reach your skin through cloud cover. Exposure over time can cause premature skin aging, eye damage, and skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the United States, according to the FDA.

The National Cancer Institute estimates 100,640 new melanoma cases and 8,290 related deaths in 2024 alone. In addition, they report that approximately 6.1 million Americans are treated annually for basal and squamous cell carcinomas.

Know Your Risk

Everyone is at risk for UV-related skin damage, regardless of skin color. However, those with fair skin, light-colored hair, or a family history of skin cancer should be especially cautious. Additionally, certain medications can increase sensitivity to sunlight, so it’s best to consult a healthcare provider if you're unsure, according to the FDA.

Final Tips

Avoid sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when UV rays are strongest. Use only FDA-approved sunscreen forms, such as lotions, creams, sticks, and sprays. Avoid spraying sunscreens near open flames, as they can be flammable. Check for product recalls due to concerns about contamination, such as benzene.

Ultimately, no sunscreen can block 100% of UV rays, so combining methods such as shade, clothing, hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen is your best defense against sun damage and skin cancer.

Sources:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), How to Protect Your Skin from the Sun, cdc.gov U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Sun Safety is Always in Season, fda.gov National Cancer Institute, Cancer Stat Facts: Melanoma of the Skin, cancer.gov



