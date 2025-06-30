Voting open for 12th annual "America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest"

Voting is open for the American Association of State Troopers 12th annual "America's Best-Looking Cruiser" Calendar Contest.

Monday, June 30th 2025, 12:01 pm

By: Brandon Coons


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Voting is open right now for the American Association of State Troopers' 12th annual “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest.

The top 13 states with the most votes will make the 2026 wall calendar, and the top cruiser will be featured on the cover, according to the American Association of State Troopers.

Voting is open online through July 11th at 4 p.m.

The American Association of State Troopers says only one vote per device per person is allowed.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 30th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 25th, 2025

June 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 1st, 2025

July 1st, 2025

July 1st, 2025

July 1st, 2025