Voting open for 12th annual "America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest"

Monday, June 30th 2025, 12:01 pm
Voting is open right now for the American Association of State Troopers' 12th annual “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser” Calendar Contest.
The top 13 states with the most votes will make the 2026 wall calendar, and the top cruiser will be featured on the cover, according to the American Association of State Troopers.
Voting is open online through July 11th at 4 p.m.
The American Association of State Troopers says only one vote per device per person is allowed.
