Oklahoma officials urge patience amid record Fourth of July travel surge

ODOT and travel experts urge patience as record-breaking July 4th travel begins, with 72 million Americans expected to travel for the holiday.

By: Christian Hans, Brianna Brown

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) is asking travelers to be patient during the Fourth of July holiday season.

The Fourth of July holiday travel rush is already underway, and transportation officials say this year is set to break records.

Now, travel experts are working to fill Oklahomans in on what to expect travel-wise ahead of the holiday.

AAA projects 72 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more, as new highs are expected for both drivers and air travelers, with summer travel reaching its peak season.

Of those travelers, 62 million are expected to hit the roads, up by 1.3 million from last year.

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, is also reminding passengers to bring their Real ID.

Stacie Hamm, the Public Information Manager at OKC Will Rogers International Airport, said they are still working to process those with and without a Real ID.

"We still have a few that fly that are not, so we are taking them outside of their line, and they get an extra verification," Hamm said. "There is a process that they will go through just to verify who they are, and then they will be able to go onto their flight."

Also in Oklahoma, ODOT says it is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, especially when driving through construction zones.

You can check for closures along your route by downloading the Drive Oklahoma app.