Smokey Bear celebrates 81st birthday at Oklahoma state parks

Oklahoma State Parks will host Smokey Bear's 81st birthday parties on Aug. 9 with events at three park locations.

By: Graham Dowers

Oklahoma State Parks will host birthday celebrations for Smokey Bear on Saturday as the wildfire prevention mascot turns 81.

The public is invited to join the festivities from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at three locations: Sequoyah State Park, Lake Murray State Park, and Roman Nose State Park.

Guests can meet Smokey Bear and learn more about wildfire prevention and outdoor safety.

More information can be found on Travel Oklahoma's official website.