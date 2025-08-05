Trump administration approves Oklahoma request to remove some foods from SNAP

The Trump administration approves the state's request to remove some food items from SNAP eligibility.

By: Aniysa Mapp

The Trump administration approves Oklahoma's request to remove some foods from the SNAP program.

In June, Gov. Kevin Stitt made a waiver request to exclude some foods from benefit dollars.

Oklahoma Human Services asked to remove candy items like chocolate, gummies and chewing gum from the eligibility list of items included under SNAP.

The agency also asked to remove soft drinks, including sodas, energy drinks and bottled sweet teas.

"It’s common sense, making sure taxpayer dollars aren’t funding the very foods that fuel obesity, diabetes, and chronic disease will pay dividends for generations," Stitt said in a statement. "I’m grateful that our waiver is officially approved.”

Those changes take effect Jan. 1.