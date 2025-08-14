George Nigh remembered: Memorial service for Former Oklahoma Governor

Memorial service for former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh celebrates a legacy of dedication.

Thursday, August 14th 2025, 7:52 am

By: Destini Pittman


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A memorial service for former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh will be held Thursday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m. at Crossings Community Church, 14400 N. Portland Ave., in Oklahoma City. The public is welcome to attend.

Nigh, a fixture in Oklahoma politics, served in public office for more than 3 decades as a state representative, lieutenant governor, and governor. He remains the state’s longest-serving governor.

Former President Bill Clinton will deliver the eulogy, the Nigh family announced. The two worked together in the 1980s when Clinton was governor of Arkansas.

This will mark only the second time in Oklahoma history that a former U.S. president has attended the funeral of a state leader. The last was in 1963, when President John F. Kennedy attended Sen. Robert S. Kerr’s funeral.

