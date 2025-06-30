Teen hospitalized in NW OKC shooting; no arrests made

One person was injured in a shooting on Monday outside a northwest Oklahoma City business. No arrests have been made.

By: Christian Hans

A shooting outside a business Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one person injured, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called just after 3 a.m. to respond to a shooting.

Officers say a 17-year-old victim with injuries consistent with a shooting arrived at a local, which led the officers to the parking lot of a business near Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they found a nearby vehicle that also suffered damage, and the vehicle's owner.

Investigators say the incident involved "multiple young males" shooting at one another.

No arrests have been made at this time.