Teen hospitalized in NW OKC shooting; no arrests made

Monday, June 30th 2025, 8:40 am
A shooting outside a business Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one person injured, according to police.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called just after 3 a.m. to respond to a shooting.
Officers say a 17-year-old victim with injuries consistent with a shooting arrived at a local, which led the officers to the parking lot of a business near Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
After arriving at the scene, officers said they found a nearby vehicle that also suffered damage, and the vehicle's owner.
Investigators say the incident involved "multiple young males" shooting at one another.
No arrests have been made at this time.
