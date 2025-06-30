Teen hospitalized in NW OKC shooting; no arrests made

One person was injured in a shooting on Monday outside a northwest Oklahoma City business. No arrests have been made.

Monday, June 30th 2025, 8:40 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A shooting outside a business Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City leaves one person injured, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers were called just after 3 a.m. to respond to a shooting.

Officers say a 17-year-old victim with injuries consistent with a shooting arrived at a local, which led the officers to the parking lot of a business near Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

After arriving at the scene, officers said they found a nearby vehicle that also suffered damage, and the vehicle's owner.

Investigators say the incident involved "multiple young males" shooting at one another.

No arrests have been made at this time.
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

