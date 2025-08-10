Summer break: What is Congress up to?

Congress on summer recess, sparking urgency for appropriations ahead of fiscal year. OK representatives use break for town halls, campaigning.

By: Alex Cameron, Scott Mitchell

As the year moves forward, legislators take their summer break until September with plenty on their plate. What can we expect from Washington in the meantime? Our DC Debrief covers the movements and political events Oklahoma representatives have on their schedules, and take a look at what our delegation can expect once the House and Senate are back in session.

Watch the full conversation with Scott Mitchell and Alex Cameron above, or follow along for the major takeaways:

Congressional Calendar and Appropriations

The Senate has gone on recess after failing to reach agreement with Democrats on presidential nominations. Both Senate and House are on summer break until September 2, after which Congress will return with only 14 legislative workdays scheduled in September. This short timeframe pressures Congress to complete appropriations for the new fiscal year starting October 1 or pass a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown. Traditionally, some appropriations bills, like those for military construction and veterans affairs (“mil con VA”), see bipartisan support and may pass more easily.

Political Dynamics and Shutdown Risk

Democrats, currently the minority, are unhappy with President Trump's cuts and rescissions of previously agreed funding. Bipartisan frustration exists; each party accuses the other of obstructive tactics when in the minority. Passing either appropriations or a continuing resolution will require some level of Democratic cooperation, but compromise is uncertain. Although some Democrats may consider forcing a shutdown to make a political stand, shutdowns historically backfire, leading to blame and electoral consequences.

Continuing Resolution Debates

There is talk of a continuing resolution lasting from a few months up to a full year. Far-right Republicans prefer a longer CR to maintain current funding levels and protect their priorities.

Oklahoma Delegation Activities

Oklahoma congressional members are busy during the recess: some are traveling for official business, holding town halls (Rep. Keane has 20 planned), and meeting with constituent groups. August is a time for politicians to campaign, defend or criticize the “big beautiful bill,” with Republicans emphasizing its benefits and Democrats warning of its harms. Oklahoma delegation seems to have smoother town halls than more contentious ones elsewhere.

National and International Issues to Watch