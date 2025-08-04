Search for female suspect ongoing after pursuit, crash in Spencer

A female suspect fled on foot after a police chase ended in Spencer. Authorities are using K-9 units and drones to locate the subject.

By: Christian Hans

A search for a suspect is active Monday morning after a pursuit ends in Spencer, according to police.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff says deputies initiated a pursuit with a female suspect just before midnight, which ended with a female suspect exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot near Northeast 52nd Street and North Westminster Road.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was called in to assist with the search.

Law enforcement personnel are now using K-9 units and drones to help find the suspect.

No additional suspect information has been released at this time.