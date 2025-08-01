Investigation ongoing after 1 hospitalized in NW OKC shooting

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. No suspect information has been released.

By: Christian Hans

One person was hospitalized following a shooting Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says the shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. near NorthWestern Avenue and West Hefner Road.

Investigators say a person was walking with their friend when another person came up to them and shot them.

The victim was taken to the hospital, although their condition is unknown.

No suspect information has been released at this time.