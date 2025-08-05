OKC inmates could be sent to Cleveland Co. Jail under new agreement

Oklahoma City may relocate inmates with minor offenses to the Cleveland County Detention Center as part of a new agreement, which could be approved on Monday. Learn more about what the deal entails.

By: Lisa Monahan, Christian Hans, Matt McCabe

Oklahoma City is pursuing a new contract to send municipal inmates to the Cleveland County Detention Center—a facility that has come under intense scrutiny in recent years for failed inspections, rising inmate deaths, and operational failures.

On Monday, the Cleveland County Board of County Commissioners approved an amended contract. In the amended version, the county clarifies its position that it wishes only to accept Oklahoma City's municipal detainees from the portions of the city which are in Cleveland County.

According to Cleveland County's director of communications, roughly a third of the county includes Oklahoma City.

If also approved by the Oklahoma City Council, the contract would allow Oklahoma City to transfer inmates charged with lower-level municipal offenses—such as traffic violations, DUIs, or disorderly conduct—to the Cleveland County Jail at a daily rate of $68 per inmate.

Read the original proposed agreement below:

What are the details of the jail services agreement?

The 9-page Jail Services Agreement outlines key terms between the two governments, including costs, care standards, and oversight requirements:

Oklahoma City agrees to pay:

$68 per inmate, per day Up to $75,000 in emergency medical services for inmate transport and hospital security An hourly rate for guards watching hospitalized inmates

The agreement would retroactively begin July 1, 2025, and continue through June 30, 2026, with an option to renew for two additional years.

In return, Cleveland County agrees to:

Assume custody of city inmates Provide secure housing and care Submit monthly invoices and quarterly reports to Oklahoma City Maintain compliance with state jail standards

Are there any compliance concerns?

The Cleveland County Detention Center has drawn criticism following a series of failed inspections and high-profile mistakes, including a rise in reported inmate neglect and death.

In February 2025, the Oklahoma State Department of Health conducted a surprise inspection that revealed alarming conditions, including:

Inmates without beds Detainees denied clean clothes for up to three weeks Lack of feminine hygiene products Mold and filth in cells and showers Missed and undocumented hourly sight checks A failure to report inmate injuries and monitor a rise in deaths Inoperable fire alarm systems

RELATED: Surprise inspection finds health violations at Cleveland Co. Jail

In response to concerns and community complaints, Cleveland County's Board of Commissioners hired SIMCO Correctional Consulting to conduct an independent audit of the facility. The audit was expected to recommend changes to prevent future deaths. The findings have not been released to the public.

There is no public documentation confirming that the jail corrected the violations identified by state health inspectors.

In April, the jail mistakenly released Michael Bodnar, a 41-year-old inmate charged with kidnapping, burglary, and domestic assault. Results of any investigation into the incident have not been made public, as well as any findings from recent inmate deaths.

However, the proposed contract includes a clause that allows Oklahoma City to terminate the agreement if the jail fails to comply with state jail standards.

How has Cleveland County leadership responded?

Cleveland County Commissioner Jacob McHughes, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners, issued a statement ahead of Monday’s vote:

“The Board of County Commissioners has a responsibility to ensure that any agreement we enter into serves the best interest of Cleveland County taxpayers. The proposed contract to house municipal detainees who are arrested anywhere within Oklahoma City’s jurisdiction raises several concerns. Before assuming additional liability, we must ensure that the detention center meets appropriate State Health Department standards and can successfully pass inspection.”

What comes next?

The proposal will move to the OKC City Council for final approval on August 12.

Inmate transfers could begin shortly after that date.