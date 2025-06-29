Record-breaking Fourth of July travel expected.

AAA projects a record 72 million Americans will travel for Fourth of July, with Oklahoma drivers urged to plan ahead for traffic and construction.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The Fourth of July holiday travel rush is underway, and transportation officials say this year is set to break records.

AAA projects more than 72 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more over the nine-day travel period, setting new highs for both road trips and air travel as summer reaches its peak. Of those travelers, 62 million are expected to hit the roads, up by 1.3 million from last year.

TSA is reminding air passengers to bring their REAL ID, which will soon be required for all domestic flights.

"We still have a few that fly that are not [REAL ID holders], Stacie Hamm, Will Rogers International Airport Public Information Officer, said. "So we are taking them outside of their line, and they get an extra verification."

>> When and where can I get a REAL ID in Oklahoma?

Here in Oklahoma, the State Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead and pack their patience, especially when driving through construction zones.

Holiday travelers to see mixed traffic conditions on Oklahoma highways

There’s some good news for those headed south. All lanes of I-35 near Thackerville will be open for the holiday week. But in Norman, traffic will be slower: State Highway 9 is reduced to one lane in each direction at I-35 due to an ongoing interchange project.

On the Kilpatrick Turnpike, shoulders will be closed between I-35 and Eastern Avenue for a widening project. However, two lanes will remain open in both directions.

Travelers are encouraged to check for road closures and traffic delays by downloading the Drive Oklahoma app before heading out.