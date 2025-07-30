Woodward County community rallies around mother accused of shooting boyfriend after alleged abuse of infant son

A Woodward County rallies behind mother, Krista Fizer, arrested after boyfriend allegedly over alleged child abuse.

By: Sylvia Corkill

A Woodward County community is rallying in support of a mother arrested in connection with the shooting of her boyfriend.

According to an OSBI investigation, the mother, Krista Fizer, suspected her boyfriend, Tyler Valdez, of sexually abusing her 1-year-old son.

The child's biological father, Wayland Martin, was also arrested.

“As a parent and having something like this happen to them, I hope they can understand, especially the jury of her peers, that she went insane,” said Kassandra Paulson, Fizer's friend and supporter.

Paulson claims Fizer isn't violent, but instead lost her mind when doctors confirmed her son's abuse. Paulson said on June 12, 2025, she received a frantic call from her close friend and former boss, Kritsa Fizer.

"She called me frantically, crying, freaking out. She told me something was wrong, she needed me to look at her son,” said Paulson.

Paulson inspected Fizer's one-year-old son and gasped.

“She put her hands on her head and started screaming and crying, and she said I knew it, and I told her to get in the car, and I was going to take her to the emergency room,” said Paulson.

The two friends rushed the toddler to the hospital, where doctors confirmed their fears.

“Her exact words were this is not due to a medical condition this is due to a trauma. I can’t even talk about it without crying,” said Paulson.

OSBI investigators responded to the hospital. Fizer told investigators Tyler Valdez, her live-in boyfriend, had been caring for her 16-month-old son, and 13-year-old daughter---while she was at work.

After leaving the hospital, Paulson said she drove Fizer home, where she confronted Valdez and assaulted him.

“She was screaming and yelling, she couldn’t believe he did that to her son,” said Paulson.

Mooreland police were called. Following the confrontation, Valdez was granted a protective order against Fizer and the child’s father, Wayland Martin.

Paulson said Fizer returned home and later found evidence of the abuse.

“That type of weight on a mother or parent at all can cause them to lose their mind,” said Paulson.

According to investigators, less than 48 hours later, on June 14, gunfire tore through the home of Valdez's parents, hitting him multiple times. As Valdez’s stepmother called 911, investigators said Valdez — still inside the home, began shooting back. His stepmother showed investigators text messages sent from Fizer that stated “you will never enter heaven. May the gods be with me. And may your god abandon your household. Tyler Valdez will pay for what he has done. One way or another. You nasty [expletive] family.

Investigators say Fizer and Martin turned themselves in, but denied shooting Valdez. When questioned by OSBI investigators, Fizer admitted to recently buying a gun but claimed she no longer had it. She also said on June 13, she attempted to run Valdez over, and that she verbally threatened to kill him at the time, according to court filings.

Searching her home, investigators found a note Fizer had written to her 13-year-old daughter telling her goodbye and to take care of her 16-month-old son. According to investigators, in the letter Fizer also apologized to her daughter, saying

"I'm so sorry I didn't believe you. I'm so sorry baby girl. This is not your fault."

Valdez was hospitalized for several weeks and is now in the Woodward County Jail.

When questioned, Valdez allegedly told investigators he was sexually abused as a child--and was not capable of child abuse.

Fizer and Martin are charged with multiple crimes to include shooting with intent to kill. The child’s father, Wayland Martin, told investigators he hoped Valdez felt the bullets sizzle.

There's an online effort to raise money for Fizer’s legal costs. That can be found HERE.