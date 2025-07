The U.S. Department of Education will launch a simplified FAFSA application with instant ID checks and virtual assistance starting August 4th.

By: Graham Dowers

The U.S. Department of Education is rolling out a faster, easier way for students to apply for federal financial aid.

Beginning with the upcoming application cycle, the new FAFSA system will include instant identity verification and a built-in virtual assistant to help guide users through the process.

The beta version of the updated FAFSA platform will launch on August 4th, with a full public rollout scheduled for October.

Get more details on the process on the official website.