Teenager in custody after Del City police chase stolen Amazon Flex car

By: Jennifer Pierce

Del City police took a 13-year-old into custody on Tuesday morning after he led officers on a high-speed pursuit. The teenager is accused of stealing an Amazon Flex car while the driver was making a door delivery.

Police said the theft of an Amazon Flex car was a crime of opportunity. The driver left the car running while they dropped off the package. In that short amount of time, the suspect jumped in the car and drove away.

A quiet morning delivery near Reno and Sooner Road in Del City took an unexpected turn for an Amazon Flex driver.

“As she turns around her vehicle is leaving,” said Major Michael Arterbury, Del City Police Department.

Police said a 13-year-old who lives in the neighborhood took off with the car.

“You just never know when somebody is around and it’s an opportunity for them,” said Arterbury.

Officers tracked the stolen car through Flock cameras, leading them to the underage driver.

“Located the vehicle,” said Arterbury. “Attempted a traffic stop and that’s when the pursuit occurred.”

Police said the high-speed pursuit was brief. The teenager took a sharp turn and crashed out near Reno and Scott Street. Body cameras captured the suspect's arrest. The driver was not hurt, but he faces serious criminal charges, including eluding police and auto theft.

The delivery driver was able to retrieve the undelivered packages with a message from the police.

“If you can lock your car while it’s running it is a good idea to do,” said Arterbury.

Del City police said there is a city ordinance for leaving a running, unattended vehicle, and drivers can be fined.

The delivery driver's car was too damaged for her to take. The vehicle was towed from the scene.