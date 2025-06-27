From racetracks to robotics: 'F1' and 'M3GAN 2.0' hit theaters this weekend

From high speed adrenaline in 'F1' to dangerous thrills in 'M3GAN 2.0', Movie Man Dino Lalli has this weekend's film releases.

By: Digital Intern

-

This weekend, moviegoers can experience various thrills by racing to theaters to watch F1 or experiencing a little of bit of danger by watching M3GAN 2.0. News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli has a look into the films releasing this weekend.

'F1' races into theaters to deliver high speed action

F1 stars Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former driving legend who is forced out of retirement to help a struggling team led by his former racing partner played by Javier Bardem.

Along the ride, Pitt's character also mentors his young rookie teammate Joshua Pearce portrayed by Damon Edris, as they work together to put their team on top.

The film was shot during the 2023 and 2024 Formula 1 racing season where Pitt and Edris were able to drive alongside actual F1 drivers.

"Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski directed and wrote the film while seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was a producer.

The film features in-car footage that gives the audience an immersive experience into being a Formula 1 driver through fast action cinematography.

'M3GAN 2.0' makes a return in a battle of artificial intelligence

Gemma, M3GAN's original creator, decides to resurrect M3GAN after she discovers M3GAN's technology was stolen to create a miliary weapon named AMELIA that is threatening an artificial intelligence uprising. Gemma recreates M3GAN to be stronger and more lethal to take on AMELIA in a battle for freedom.

Jenna Davis and Allison Williams reprise their roles in the film, as Ivanna Sakhno joins the cast as AMELIA.

According to Box Office Mojo, the first M3GAN film grossed $30.4 million in its opening weekend while 'M3GAN 2.0' is projected to make $20 million at the box office.