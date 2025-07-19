Josh Crutchmer celebrates Oklahoma Red Dirt music and legends in 'Never Say Never'

Josh Crutchmer offers behind-the-scenes stories with 'Never Say Never,' documenting the historic 'Boys from Oklahoma' concert.

By: Digital Intern, Tevis Hillis

-

Red Dirt author Josh Crutchmer details the The Boys from Oklahoma concert series as more than 200,000 fans flooded Boone Pickens Stadium to see the long-awaited reunion of Oklahoma Red Dirt legends — Cross Canadian Ragweed.

"I never thought I would get to see not just them but my home state, my alma mater just come together that way — so happy and so many people," Crutchmer said.

Related: Inside the Cross-Canadian Ragweed reunion: Q&A with author Josh Crutchmer

The event was the biggest concert event in state history, and with thousands faced with so much emotion, Crutchmer decided to put pen to paper.

"There are some great tales in there of just how fortunate we were, and our music scene was, that it did happen," Crutchmer said.

His new book, 'Never Say Never', is hitting shelves to give readers insight into the full story of why and how the reunion happened.

Crutcher has been following the band from the very beginning, and believes Red Dirt music resonates deeply with Oklahomans because the music evokes sounds that have been played around campfires statewide.

The book features reviews and interviews with the Turnpike Troubadours, The Great Divide, Jason Boland & The Stragglers and Stoney LaRue.

"Then it closes with four chapters that review each of the four nights — the same way I would’ve written it if I was writing for the New York Times or Rolling Stone. I put it in those final four chapters," Crutchmer said.

A portion of the proceeds from each book will go to his hometown YMCA to support youth sports in Okmulgee.