"Incomparable": Over 50 years of Myriad history captured in new documentary.

By: Victor Pozadas

OKC New Arena: A New Start

As the reveal of the new arena comes into the spotlight in downtown Oklahoma City, OKC Thunder Films in collaboration with Prairie Surf Studios worked to preserve the arena that once was.

If you've lived near the OKC metro anywhere between 1972 and 2019, you most likely have experienced the "Incomparable" Myriad.

The 'Incomparable' Myriad

This new documentary works to preserve over 50 years of history that has gone through the Myriad, as well as give respect to the hundreds of thousands that have stepped into that building. Either for a concert, a convention, or maybe even shelter, the Myriad has created countless memories for Oklahomans throughout it's lifetime.

Also known to some as the Cox Convention Center, or Prairie Surf Studios in it's last years, the Myriad's namesake has survived the longest to the people that were there.

OKC Thunder Vice President of Broadcasting and Executive Producer Dan Mahoney expressed his endearment towards the building, especially in times when people needed it most.

"Really along the way, it became more than a building," Mahoney said. "It really became the heart and soul of downtown Oklahoma City."

Image Provided By: Victor Pozadas

The variety of events hosted within the center was incredibly diverse, hence the name 'Myriad." From concerts, graduations, conventions, weddings, proms; There are Oklahomans who passed the Bar Exam there, and others who lost their voices screaming and cheering for the Oklahoma City Blazers team.

For the Okies who lived through the 90s however, the Myriad might have one vivid memory most go back to.

Mahoney said, "No one could have foreseen what the real heart of the history of that building was, which is what happened in 1995."

Oklahoma City Bombing and the Myriad

The Murrah Bombing is an event that all Oklahomans read or hear about. It is considered the first domestic act of terrorism in the United States. A single act impacted the lives of every Oklahoman who lived through it, and it's connection to the Myriad is as strong as the Oklahoma Standard.

"The Oklahoma Restaurant Association was having their annual meeting, convention at the time," Mahoney said. "Then suddenly, it became a place to provide meals to volunteers and victims and families ... it was a crisis center, and for those out of town visitors, the FEMA guys, that was their home."

30 years later, the 'Incomparable' documentary production team preserves the impact and weight the Myriad holds for the people who experienced being there.

The Myriad will stand the test of time among the Oklahomans who've shared memories in the heart of OKC.

New Documentary News 9 Premiere

'Incomparable', the new documentary which was first screened at the 2025 deadCenter Film Festival, made it's television debut on News 9 Saturday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Watch 'Incomparable': Full Documentary

