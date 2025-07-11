Blockbuster Weekend: Superman Soars While Jaws @ 50 Streams

Superman soars, Jaws turns 50: Movie Man Dino Lalli's summer picks

By: News 9, Digital Intern

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli explores the newest films flying into theaters and making their way to streaming services.

James Gunn's Superman Takes Flight

"Superman" flies into theaters this weekend with bold and heartfelt themes.

The film stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luther.

James Gunn makes his directorial debut in the DC Universe after previously directing Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy.

Instead of exploring Superman's origin story, Gunn decides to dive right into the aftermath of Superman's first-ever defeat.

In the film, his Superhero Superdog Krypto drags him back to the Fortress of Solitude where he recovers following intervening in a global conflict. The story then pivots into figuring out what being a hero is in a cynical age while staying emotionally grounded.

The film is packed with heart, political allegory, and daring visual ambition that is projected to do well in theaters.

According to Box Office Theory, the film could be looking at making $125-130 million in the domestic box office after it made an estimated $22 million at the previews on Thursday.

Jaws at 50 Dives Deep into Blockbuster Film

"Jaws @ 50" offers an inside look into the making of the 1975 Steven Spielberg film "Jaws." The documentary is filled with outtakes and never before seen footage of how the film was made.

Filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau captures entertaining yet revealing interviews that may even shock the biggest Jaws fans. The film is available to stream on Disney Plus and Hulu.