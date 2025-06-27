3 hurt after car drives off bridge near Carnegie

Three people were rushed to the hospital in Caddo County after their vehicle drove off a bridge on Thursday.

By: Christian Hans

Three people, including a child, were hurt after their vehicle drove over the side of a bridge Thursday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Thursday and involved the vehicle falling roughly 20 feet after driving off the bridge.

The child and one adult were both flown to a hospital, while the other adult was taken by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.