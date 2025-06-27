3 hurt after car drives off bridge near Carnegie

Friday, June 27th 2025, 5:28 am
Three people, including a child, were hurt after their vehicle drove over the side of a bridge Thursday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP says the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Thursday and involved the vehicle falling roughly 20 feet after driving off the bridge.
The child and one adult were both flown to a hospital, while the other adult was taken by ambulance.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
