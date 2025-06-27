3 hurt after car drives off bridge near Carnegie

Three people were rushed to the hospital in Caddo County after their vehicle drove off a bridge on Thursday.

Friday, June 27th 2025, 5:28 am

By: Christian Hans


CARNEGIE, Okla. -

Three people, including a child, were hurt after their vehicle drove over the side of a bridge Thursday morning in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP says the crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Thursday and involved the vehicle falling roughly 20 feet after driving off the bridge.

The child and one adult were both flown to a hospital, while the other adult was taken by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025

Top Headlines

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025

June 27th, 2025