OKC Council to vote on city's first Scheels sporting goods store location

The OKC Council will vote on bringing a Scheels store to the city, with $8M in proposed support.

Wednesday, July 30th 2025, 10:10 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Council is set to vote on whether to approve a request by sporting goods chain Scheels to build its first store in the city.

The store already has a location in Tulsa, which opened back in October.

RELATED: Grand Opening Of Oklahoma’s First SCHEELS Store

Notable features of Scheels locations include a Ferris wheel, a restaurant and a saltwater fish aquarium.

Scheels carries several popular brands, including Nike, Adidas, The North Face and Carhartt.

"It really has all the hunting and fishing gear that someone would want, your traditional sporting goods," Scheels Director of Operations Trevor Klein said.

The city's Economic Development Trust unanimously passed an $8 million funding agreement to support the development of the store if it is approved.

If approved, the store would be approximately 300,000 square feet and would open in 2028.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

Top Headlines

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025

July 30th, 2025