Oklahoma lawmakers honor George Nigh, urge return to civility in politics

Oklahoma lawmakers honored the late Governor George Nigh as a model of bipartisan leadership and used the moment to call for more civility in today’s political climate.

By: Scott Mitchell, Graham Dowers

Oklahoma leaders are paying tribute to former Governor George Nigh following his death at age 98, while using the moment to reflect on the tone of today’s political discourse.

In an interview on Your Vote Counts, State Senator Paul Rosino and former State Representative Jason Dunnington joined Scott Mitchell to remember Nigh as a statesman who led with dignity and earned respect across party lines. Both said his legacy highlights how far today’s politics have drifted from civility and mutual respect.

“If there’s going to be a Mount Rushmore for Oklahoma, George Nigh’s picture is going to be on that,” said Mitchell. “He is like the Forrest Gump of Oklahoma in real time. He actually was there for so many things that actually happened.”

Dunnington called Nigh a “distinguished statesman” who served in nearly every level of public office: state representative, lieutenant governor, governor, and later president of the University of Central Oklahoma. He was also a Navy veteran.

“He was a class act,” Rosino said. “He was one of those guys, he would walk into a room and his smile and his engaging personality would just bring everybody's guard down.”

Rosino emphasized how rare it was for a political figure to be respected so widely. “He's such a respected statesman and quality person, and everyone across the aisle liked the man, and that says something, especially in today's climate,” Rosino said.

From dignity to division

The conversation quickly turned to the current political climate, with all three panelists expressing concern about increasing hostility, misinformation, and the effects of social media on public trust.

“What we’ve seen recently is disgusting, terrible, awful,” Mitchell said.

Rosino criticized both political parties for contributing to rising polarization and said fear and negativity have become barriers to public engagement and honest dialogue.

“We can agree to disagree, but we don't have to be so ugly,” Rosino said. “People are forgiving, especially in Oklahoma.”

Dunnington added that elected officials at the national level often frame issues in a way that pits Americans against each other.

"You frame it always as you're the good guy and the other political party is the bad guy," Dunnington said. "And then you wonder why people would, when you show up to a public town hall, come in and be furious about it."

Hope in local leadership

Despite national trends, both lawmakers said Oklahoma is different.

“Oklahoma elected officials are, for the vast majority of them, really great humans,” Dunnington said. “Those days seem like they're long in the past, but not so much in Oklahoma.”

Mitchell praised efforts like those from Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, who recently announced a series of in-person town halls around the state.

Rosino shared a story of a constituent from the opposite party who was shocked to get a return phone call. “He was very surprised when I called him back and just said, 'Thank you, it meant a lot.' And he was on the opposite party of me.”