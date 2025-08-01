Kasey Alert activated for missing Oklahoma City man

A Kasey Alert is active for 63-year-old Darrell Henson, missing in Oklahoma City. Call 911 if you see him.

By: Christian Hans

Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Kasey Alert has been activated for 63-year-old Darrell Henson, who was last seen on foot in the city.

OHP says Henson, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds, has significant medical issues and requires weekly care.

Henson also has multiple tattoos across his body, OHP says.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.