Kasey Alert activated for missing Oklahoma City man

Friday, August 1st 2025, 6:46 am
Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Kasey Alert has been activated for 63-year-old Darrell Henson, who was last seen on foot in the city.
OHP says Henson, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and 175 pounds, has significant medical issues and requires weekly care.
Henson also has multiple tattoos across his body, OHP says.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911.
August 1st, 2025
July 31st, 2025
July 30th, 2025
August 2nd, 2025
August 2nd, 2025
August 2nd, 2025