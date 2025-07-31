OKC set to launch new roof repair permit requirement

Oklahoma City enforcing roofing permit from August 1. Ordinance aims to protect homeowners, demanding safety and compliance in roofing operations

By: Kylee Dedmon

-

Starting Friday, August 1, the City of Oklahoma City is requiring all roofing contractors and property owners to obtain a roofing permit from the city before any type of roof repair is done.

The city says that to repair, remove, and/or replace any roofs, contractors and property owners must apply for a roofing permit.

“This ordinance establishes vital oversight of roofing operations within Oklahoma City,” Development Services Director Brock Rowe said. “Given the frequency of severe weather in our region, it is critical that we protect homeowners, especially during times of crisis, by ensuring work is done safely, professionally, and in full compliance with code.”

Once obtained, they can then request an inspection from the city.

"I was surprised to learn about it, but many cities have inspections and permits that you have to acquire before you can start a job; that's not a problem," Covenant Roofing's Mark Brown said. "I think it will protect the homeowner if they do a proper inspection."

This applies to all single-family homes and duplexes within the Oklahoma City limits.

"I definitely would have liked to have more notice, but I think they will be lenient because I don't know of anybody who will know to call in on the first," Brown said. "All in all, I think the city is trying to do what they can to make sure that a roof is put on properly."

The permit costs $94.50.

City Council approved this ordinance this past June.