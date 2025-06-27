Beyond Fentanyl: Oklahoma faces 'Whole New Wave' of deadly opioid overdose

Oklahoma drug agents are warning of a new, lethal drug hitting our streets. They say it's stronger than Fentanyl.

By: Jennifer Pierce

Oklahoma drug agents are warning of a new, lethal drug hitting our streets. They say it's stronger than Fentanyl. A new report from the state says there are not laws in place for the emerging drug.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics recently released information about drug threats in our state, causing fatal overdoses. Drug agents believe the newest drug will raise overdose deaths to alarming numbers.

The annual OBN Drug Threat Assessment report came straight from the Director Donnie Anderson’s office. At the top of the list was methamphetamine.

“Methamphetamine is still the number one drug of choice and is the number one drug that is killing Oklahomans,” said Donnie Anderson, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Director.

The state reported more than 1,700 fatal overdose deaths in 2023. Anderson said Fentanyl is a close second. The reason it is not the number one killer is due to Narcan.

“That is actually saving people’s lives,” said Anderson.

Anderson is now concerned about another drug creeping into Oklahoma.

“That is going to be a whole new wave with a whole new numbers that we don’t even know yet,” said Anderson. “We will see those fatal drug overdoses, I think, increase dramatically.”

The drug is called Nitazenes. A synthetic opioid so strong it was never approved for medical use and now disguised in a pill.

“There is a chemical compound makeup of Nitazenes that is up to 43 times stronger than your current Fentanyl that we see right now,” said Anderson.

Anderson said a Nitazenes overdose may not respond to Narcan.

“It may take 4, 5, or 6 times of treating them with Narcan to actually get them to respond,” said Anderson.

Anderson said knowing what is on the horizon allows drug agents to recognize it and fight it on the streets.

“There’s no economic or socio class that’s not affected by it,” said Anderson. “It affects everybody.”

Drug agents are also seeing a resurgence of cocaine and crack on the streets. Anderson said nationwide there has been an uptick in cocaine seizures.

Anderson added that Oklahoma lacks adequate drug treatment facilities. He said on any given day there are 100 to 150 people waiting to enter drug treatment. The longer they wait the more likely they will commit crimes or overdose.