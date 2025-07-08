Oklahoma Tourism shuts down state park restaurants amid contract dispute

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has closed all state park restaurants after terminating its contract with Lookout Kitchen over unpaid bills and other violations.

By: Lacie Lowry, Anna Denison

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has shut down operations at state park restaurants after terminating its agreement with Lookout Kitchen over contract violations, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

OTRD Announcement

In a statement, OTRD said it suspended Lookout Kitchen's services due to the company’s “repeated failures to make outstanding payments and fulfill other contractual obligations.” The closure is effective immediately, and all affected restaurants will remain closed until further notice.

The department stated that it had attempted to work with Lookout to resolve the issue, sending a formal notice on May 16 that requested the deficiencies be corrected by July 7. According to OTRD, Lookout did not comply.

The notice:

In the meantime, OTRD is offering alternative food options at the parks, including grab-and-go items such as sandwiches, snacks, and drinks. The department is also exploring the use of food trucks to serve park guests during the disruption.

News 9 reached out for comment from OTRD, and a representative from their communications team said:

"Executive Director Zearley and staff are working with the Lookout Kitchen as the restaurant seeks to obtain contractual compliance.

In the meantime, OTRD is focused on minimizing disruptions to park operations and supplying alternative food service options for park guests.

Further updates will be provided as they are made available."

The Lookout Kitchen Response

In response, The Lookout Kitchen released a statement expressing disappointment with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department’s decision and disputing the agency’s characterization of recent events.

The company said it had provided all requested documentation, made a substantial partial payment, and offered to pay the remaining balance in full as recently as Sunday, an offer it claims OTRD declined. “We remain open to working collaboratively with OTRD and are hopeful that they will finally agree to a meeting, one they have been promising since November,” the statement read.

The company emphasized its continued commitment to serving state parks, noting that its catering services remain unaffected and are continuing as scheduled.