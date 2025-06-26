Mustang football field dedicated in honor of former student Zach Doran

Mustang Public Schools will dedicate a youth football field on Thursday to honor Zach Doran, who died in March 2024.

Mustang Public Schools and the loved ones of a former student are coming together to dedicate a football field in their memory.

Zach Doran was a student at Mustang High School when he collapsed inside an Edmond gym in March 2024.

Health officials later said Doran, who was training in mixed martial arts, suffered a heart attack.

Doran spent several days in an induced coma at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital before he passed.

Since Doran's passing, his family has worked to install lifesaving Automated External Defibrillator, or AED, equipment in gyms across the Oklahoma City metro.

"It's amazing how, the more we talk to people, how much they don't know about AEDs, or how they work, or what they are," said Zach's father, Jason Doran.

$17,000 was raised, including a more than 50% match from the Edmond Masonic Lodge and its charitable foundation.

Fundraisers were held at various gyms, and a $2,000 donation was previously made to the Oklahoma Heart Hospital in Zach's honor.

On Thursday, Zach's legacy will be honored at the Mustang Youth Football and Cheer field in a special ceremony.

The ceremony will dedicate the field in Zach's honor and will begin at 7 p.m.