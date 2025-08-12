‘Opened up doors’: How UCO prepares new teachers working in Oklahoma schools

Meet Marisol Rodriguez and Abner Vasquez, paraprofessionals at Oklahoma public schools, now becoming fully certified teachers thanks to UCO's innovative program.

By: Jordan Fremstad

One Oklahoma university offers a unique program to place teachers in public school classrooms. The University of Central Oklahoma puts teacher assistants on the fast track to becoming certified educators.

The program’s leader said her best education students are paraprofessionals, because they already work with students. Two UCO students credited the program for changing their lives for the better.

Paraprofessionals earn teaching degrees at UCO while they work full time

Inside the University of Central Oklahoma, dreamers are welcome. Marisol Rodriguez and Abner Vasquez have rolled the dice on their careers and have overcome the odds.

“It’s like it’s still a dream,” said Rodriguez, who attends UCO for education.

Vasquez is a first-generation college student whose family moved to the U.S. when he was in sixth grade. Vasquez works as a paraprofessional at Yukon Public Schools, where he was a student.

“I always had a passion for teaching,” Vasquez said. “I know what the students are going through. I went through what they’re going through.”

Rodriguez is a paraprofessional at Putnam City Public Schools, and she can’t wait to become a teacher.

“I’m looking forward to having my own students, my own classroom,” Rodriguez said.

Paraprofessionals offer essential student support services

Paraprofessionals bridge gaps with language barriers and take pressure off of teachers throughout the school year. Vasquez said it's an added layer of support.

“I work with students who don’t speak English," Vasquez said. “I usually translate to them.”

Teaching aid pay in Oklahoma remains low

Vasquez said the pay for paraprofessionals is unsustainable. Support staff earn significantly less than certified teachers. Vasquez and Rodriguez said most annual salaries fall below $20,000 per year.

“That is one of the main reasons why I wanted to continue my education,” Vasquez said.

UCO’s PREP program keeps teachers in Oklahoma schools

Dr. Jennifer Burris leads UCO’s Paraprofessional Residency to Educator Pathway (PREP) program, which allows Vasquez and Rodriguez to work and earn their teaching degrees at the same time. Vasquez and Rodriguez will graduate next spring. Burris said a majority of paraprofessionals who achieve teaching degrees stay within Oklahoma schools.

“The assignments are geared toward those working adults, not just working adults, but those who already have expertise in the classroom,” Burris said. “What I love the most is who they are. I know that they care. I know that they’re passionate.”

Newly certified teachers improve their economic opportunities and career trajectory

Rodriguez, a single mom with three children, said Burris understood her challenges and helped her overcome her adversity, balancing school, a full-time job and family.

“If it weren't for her, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” Rodriguez said. “She made it possible for me. She’s opened up doors.”

Burris said Oklahoma’s education system improves when leaders create purposeful options for dreamers like Rodriguez and Vasquez, who care about children.

“We’re not doing it for the money,” Vasquez said. “We’re doing it because we love what we do. We love working with children.”