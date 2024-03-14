Mustang High School Student Dies After Collapse In Edmond Gym

A Mustang high school student who collapsed in an Edmond gym earlier this month has died, according to his family.

Thursday, March 14th 2024, 5:57 am

By: News 9


A Mustang High School student and MMA fighter who collapsed earlier this month has died, according to his father.

Zach Doran had a heart attack two weeks ago while practicing at an Edmond gym, but was administered CPR by those around him until paramedics arrived.

Doran's father says his son was otherwise healthy and had no known heart issues.

Doran's family said they have plans to enact change by creating a new law in Zach's name which would require automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in all gym facilities.
