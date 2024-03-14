Mustang High School Student Dies After Collapse In Edmond Gym

Thursday, March 14th 2024, 5:57 am
A Mustang High School student and MMA fighter who collapsed earlier this month has died, according to his father.
Zach Doran had a heart attack two weeks ago while practicing at an Edmond gym, but was administered CPR by those around him until paramedics arrived.
RELATED: 'God's In Ultimate Control': MMA Fighters Give Mustang Teen A ‘Fighting Chance’ Following Heart Attack
Doran's father says his son was otherwise healthy and had no known heart issues.
Doran's family said they have plans to enact change by creating a new law in Zach's name which would require automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in all gym facilities.
