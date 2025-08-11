OKC STEM camp, AT&T supporting students with free laptops

A group of metro middle schoolers traded in a summer day for exploration into STEM careers with the Hough Ear Institute at the OKC-OSU campus. Thanks to a partnership with AT&T, every student went home with their own laptop.

By: Brianna Brown

A group of Oklahoma City metro middle schoolers traded in a summer day for exploration into STEM careers, leaving with more than just knowledge.

Hosted by the Hough Ear Institute, the free STEM-focused Science Day Camp gave students a chance to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math. The camp also aims to boost digital literacy, especially for lower-income students.

"Trying to spark that interest in science," OKC-OSU Vice Provost of Academic Affairs Evan Burkala said. "Try to foster the next generation of science innovators."

The camp featured hands-on and interactive demonstrations of career exploration, all designed to inspire young minds and strengthen community ties.

"We focus around science, technology, engineering and mathematics that involve STEM," Hough Ear Institute Development Manager Cameron Pepper said. "It brings the opportunity for the community to get more involved together and to uplift our students, who will be joining the workforce here in Oklahoma in the future."

The biggest surprise came at the end of the day, by giving students an extra tool to keep them on track just in time for the new school year.

Thanks to a partnership with AT&T, every student went home with their own laptop.

"These laptops that we're giving them, they're not just gifts," AT&T Director of External Affairs Jason Constable said. "They're investments in their future because they can't learn and they can't grow without the tools to succeed."

Organizers hope to expand the program into a multi-day camp, reaching more students and inspiring even greater interest in STEM.

Since 2021, AT&T says it has distributed more than 600 computers to Oklahoma students and their families.