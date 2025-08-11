AI in Oklahoma schools: From chalkboards to chatbots

Artificial Intelligence transforms Oklahoma classrooms, enhancing teaching practices at local schools

By: Kylee Dedmon

-

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is rapidly changing the way we live our lives, and now school districts are incorporating the technology into the classroom.

The days of overhead projectors and paper planners are giving way to smart tools and AI-powered solutions, proving that education, just like technology, is always evolving.

SEE ALSO: Oklahoma City Public Schools addresses back-to-school readiness

“The common misconception is that AI is going to replace people, no, they are not," Superintendent Charles Bradley of Mustang Public Schools says. "When calculators were brought into the mix for schools, we didn’t get rid of math teachers; it only enhanced what a math teacher could ask for."

Bradley says the district plans to get ahead of the curve when it comes to AI, and instead of restricting AI use in schools, Mustang will explore new opportunities.

"What I tell people is, all AI is, is 'you to the AI power;' It just amplifies what you are able to do as a teacher," Bradley said. "Once we embrace that philosophy, then I think teachers will be able to say, ‘Oh, it's not after my jo,b it’s helping me be a better teacher to be able to connect with kids in a different way.'”

From chalkboards to chatbots, Oklahomans are embracing a new era in the classrooms.

Artificial intelligence is not just a buzzword anymore; it’s becoming a classroom companion, Bradley says, and it is reshaping the way teachers teach, students learn, and how we all connect.

“The part that excites me the most is ‘how are we going to teach kids differently?’" Bradley said. "How can we create new assignments and new projects that incorporate AI? We are looking at a whole new way to teach our kids by utilizing AI. That mesh of the unknown with what we do know, and you put AI in the middle of it, I just have no doubt that we are going to achieve levels that we would have never been able to before prior to this technology.”

Bradley said his district is welcoming the change and incorporating AI into everyday teaching.

“We are approaching it as a valuable tool, but we are creating a lot of safeguard responsibility within that,” Bradley said.

However, Bradley says students will not be able to simply dump their research topic into ChatGPT or Google Gemini and try to pass it off as their own.

“We are a Google district, so they will write their paper in Google Docs, and we have a way to find out if something was 800 words copy and pasted into Google Docs, well, that’s a red flag,” Bradley said.

Mustang Public Schools says it will also be able to flag any keywords or sentences that a student puts into the computer, and it will be sent to administrators.

Bradley also says the security system will record everything on the students' laptops.

For Oklahoma City Public Schools, plagiarism is one of their biggest concerns.

“In our AI policy, we are referring to our student code of conduct, which talks about plagiarism, so we don’t have a separate consequence for plagiarizing using AI," Executive Director of IT Services for Oklahoma City Public Schools Eric Hileman said. "It is plagiarism no matter what tool you use, so we are supporting the student code of conduct there."

Hileman said students will be required to cite and attribute AI in their writing.

“The overall vision with our AI regulation that we created is to support learning, enhance personalized learning, and to support operational efficiency too,” Hileman said.

Teachers will be able to put their ideas of lesson plans into AI, and it will help them create the plans, giving teachers more time to learn and plan out other things during their school day.

“If a teacher wants to use a generative AI tool we have a process internally that we evaluate the safe and effectiveness of that service, does it keep PII (Personally Identifiable Information), does it scrub PII, our most important imperative is to keep students safe which include student data and so we have a mechanism that we are evaluating product that they want to use," Hileman said.

Neither school district is requiring teachers to use artificial intelligence in their teaching if they do not wish.

Both districts say they are providing teachers with AI to better understand the tool before opening it up to students.