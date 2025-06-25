NBA Champion's Parade: EMSA reports 24 hospitalizations and over 100 calls due to heat

Heatwave during Thunder Champion's Celebration in downtown OKC—100+ EMSA calls, dozens of crews on scene.

Wednesday, June 25th 2025, 1:49 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Thunder Champions' Celebration brought hundreds of thousands of fans to downtown Oklahoma City to witness history, but the forecast of 90+ degree heat made conditions a bit dangerous in the right conditions.

The Emergency Medical Service Authority reported that over 100 calls were made throughout the day due to the heat, and 24 people were hospitalized with heat-related illnesses.

The heat index across the state is causing warm temperatures to reach dangerous levels if exposed to the sun for prolonged periods of time.

EMSA designated dozens of crews throughout the parade to treat fans in case of medical emergencies, and no serious injuries or people in critical condition have been reported due to the heat.

