News 9's Lacey Swope explains how Central Texas floodwaters turned deadly so fast

Flooding in Central Texas claims over 100 lives, including 27 at a summer camp. As search efforts persist, News9's Lacy Swope reveals the meteorological origins.

By: Haley Hetrick

More than 100 people have been confirmed dead in Central Texas after this weekend's catastrophic floods. That includes 27 young girls and staff at a summer camp in Kerr County, Texas, as rescue efforts continue with at least 40 people still missing.

What led to the deadly flooding in Central Texas?

“In this particular case, there were remnants of what was a tropical storm that was coming up over Texas. When you have any type of tropical environment, you know the rainfall rates are gonna be excessive, it's gonna be inches per hour, which leads to excessive flooding,” said News9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope.

“What happened with this one is it came up, stalled over Central Texas in what's called an MCV development, so a mesocyclone convective vortex, basically an area of low pressure that doesn't move. So it just dumps tremendous amounts of rain already, then you add in the tropical environment, now you've got rainfall rates that were dumping 10- 20 inches of rain in just a few short hours,” said Swope.

How did the flooding turn deadly so quickly?

“You really have to look at how much rain is gonna fall, is it gonna fall in an area where it can move in and saturate, is it gonna sink into the ground? In this particular case, it was known this was going to be falling in the foothills. There's a lot of limestone so it’s like torrential rainfall in a parking lot. There's nowhere for it to go but rush downstream,” said Swope.

“In a matter of minutes, this can go from a bad situation to catastrophic, life-threatening. If you look at the radar and you look at the amount of rain that fell in a short amount of time: 10 to 20 inches in a few hours, it equates to tens of dozens of feet of the river rising, and that's what happened,” said Swope.

“As we got into 2:00 - 3:00 in the morning on the 4th of July, the river was at four or five feet. By the time we got to 6:00 a.m., it was over 30 feet, and there was nowhere for that water to go other than to rush downstream and take everything with it,” said Swope.

“When you get that much water rushing, that has the strength and force of a tornado. If you look at the debris, this is mangled vehicles, mangled RVs, homes washed off their foundation. The force that's there is enough to have the exact same thing that we deal with wind strength in tornadoes,” said Swope.

Why were so many people stuck in the flood?

“This was a holiday weekend, people were unplugged, you would naturally want to do that, these people went camping, they thought they were just gonna go out and have a great weekend,” said Swope. “For whatever reason the messaging did not get to them; even though the models did a great job, the forecast was actually great on how this was gonna set up.”

“I think what you have to keep in mind, because obviously when you're sitting here and you're going back and we're sitting here looking and critiquing what went on, obviously there were a lot of things that needed to be done differently,” said Swope. “Now no one knew exactly when that waster was gonna hit the river and that's where you have to take some self responsibility of checking in, knowing your area, knowing what the forecast is.”

“I just don't know how aware folks are down there that this was a life-threatening event happening in the middle of the night. It's devastating when you go to other places in the country that may not have those resources and especially when people aren't familiar with the area they're at and these types of things can happen, they're gonna happen again we just have to learn from it,” said Swope.

What dangers still lay ahead for Central Texas?

“They're still dealing with areas in Texas with more flooding, still flash flood watches are out, they still have remnants of that tropical cyclone sitting over Central Texas and off and on over the next few days the rainfall rates are high, they're still gonna get several more inches of rain,” said Swope. “The river levels should not spike like they did on the 4th of July but they're still dealing with flooding, they still have evacuation orders in place at different times.”

“It’s just helping to cause a bad situation to be even worse as we're under these rescue efforts,” said Swope.

What measures does the News9 Weather Team take during severe weather?

“You have to let people know: don't go to sleep, evacuate, be prepared. If we start to see this river rise you have to get you and your family out. So we say turn around don't drown, but in a situation where the river is literally rising up into homes, you have to get out, you have to seek higher ground,” said Swope.

“As Oklahomans, we’re very very weather aware. They're always used to paying attention, we're used to talking about things that are so extreme that you have to alter your plans. We always urge people, if you see water standing, you don't know how deep it is, you don't know how fast it's moving, assume it's raging like what you're seeing on these videos so don't drive into it,” said Swope.

“The News9 app is always going to alert you of what our warnings are, what our watches are and what we're expecting with the detailed forecast and then make plans accordingly. For our weather team, that's why we have people staffed 24 hours a day when weather is impacting any of our viewing areas,” said Swope.

