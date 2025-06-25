Jalen Williams to meet fans, sign autographs at DICK'S House of Sport in OKC

DICK'S House of Sport in OKC to host Thunder’s Jalen Williams for autograph signing on Thursday.

By: Graham Dowers

-

DICK'S House of Sport in Oklahoma City is hosting a special in-store event featuring Thunder forward Jalen Williams to celebrate his team's first-ever NBA Championship.

Williams will appear at the store on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to sign complimentary player cards and meet with fans.

A total of 250 wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis beginning when the store opens at 9:00 a.m. Wristbands are required to attend the signing and receive an autograph.

The event will take place at the DICK'S House of Sport location at 13145 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Thunder's historic title win sparks citywide celebration

The Oklahoma City Thunder captured their first-ever NBA championship on Sunday night with a Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers, capping off a historic postseason run that energized the city and marked a major milestone for the franchise.

The Thunder’s win brought national recognition and sparked widespread celebrations throughout Oklahoma. The championship parade earlier this week drew hundreds of thousands of fans downtown, and now the celebrations continue with events like this one.

