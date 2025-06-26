Thunder fans line up to meet Jalen Williams at NW OKC store

Thunder fans lined up overnight at Dick’s House of Sport in OKC for a chance to meet Jalen Williams. See how long some of them have been waiting.

By: Kylee Dedmon

-

Oklahoma City Thunder fans are taking advantage of several postseason opportunities to meet with the players of their favorite team, and one such opportunity is happening late Thursday.

Fans have already started lining up outside the front door of the Dick's House of Sport located along North Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City, all for the chance to meet Thunder star Jalen Williams.

However, as a testament to their dedication, Williams is not set to arrive at the location until later in the evening. The fans waiting outside are there to collect a wristband, which will serve as an invitation to come back later.

News 9's Kylee Dedmon spoke to fans who say they have been waiting all night for the opportunity.

A few fans Kylee spoke to said that despite getting there at around 12:30 a.m., they feel good about their chances of meeting their idol.

"So excited, so excited, man," one fan said. "Look up to him, great player."

Another fan said they already had a few questions they were ready to ask Williams later in the evening.

"I want to ask him if he's gonna make more YouTube videos because he's not able to do it during the season," that fan said. "I want to see if he's going to add a championship tattoo on his leg."

Fans who receive a wristband Thursday morning will be invited back at 6 p.m. to meet Williams and receive an autographed player card.

Additionally, fellow Thunder player and two-time NBA champion Alex Caruso will also have a special event Thursday, working a shift at a Raising Cane's at 6340 North May Avenue.

