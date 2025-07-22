How a skipped bill escalated to violence at a NE OKC Waffle House

A dine and dash turned into a late-night brawl in the parking lot of a metro Waffle House.

By: Jennifer Pierce

A dine-and-dash turned into a late-night brawl in the parking lot of a metro Waffle House. Police said a restaurant employee was stabbed and a bystander was arrested for pointing a gun. Police said the large fight broke out when two restaurant employees confronted a group of customers for not paying their bill.

A Waffle House restaurant near Northeast 122nd and I-35 turned into a crime scene Monday night. Police were called when chaos broke out in the parking lot.

“This was a large physical altercation between several people,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police were told it all started when a group of customers left the restaurant without paying their bill. The employees followed the patrons to the parking lot. The arrest affidavit said punches were thrown when a restaurant cook cornered one of the customers by a car. Police said the customer pulled a knife on the cook, stabbing him. The employee was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“A third person witnessing this going on actually grabbed a firearm,” said Quirk. “Pointed it at two others involved in the fight.”

The armed man, identified as 41-year-old Ronnie Goldsmith, fled the scene on foot. He was later found behind the restaurant and admitted to police to having a gun on him during the incident. Investigators interviewed everyone involved in the brawl and said Goldsmith was arrested for pointing the gun but no arrests were made in the stabbing.

“It appears on the surface at this point, possibly a self-defense case,” said Quirk. “But we’ll have to let the investigation play out and see where the DA wants to go from there.”

Officers found Goldsmith's gun in a backpack in the backseat of a car at the scene. They also found drugs in the bag that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Goldsmith faces charges including two counts of pointing a firearm and trafficking illegal drugs.