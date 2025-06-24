SGA Fever: MVP's shoe giveaway draws massive crowd

As thousands of people lined the streets of downtown OKC, representatives from Converse were in town to show off and give away a limited number of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's shoes that are set to hit stores this Fall.

By: Mike Glover

He’s the league MVP and possibly the hottest thing in basketball right now, and if you haven’t heard, he has a shoe line called SHAI 001s coming out, and fans lined up to get them.

The Converse shoes will not be available until the fall, but with the big Championship Parade, Converse representatives were in town giving away a limited number to SGA’s biggest fans.

Fans were given tickets and waited in the line that literally went around the block for the chance to get the coveted shoes before they were available to the public.

19-year-old Cam was first in line, proving that, at least for him, this day was less about the parade and more about the chance for the shoes.

“I got up at 5:30 and walked over here from my hotel and got here at six o’clock,” said Cam, a SGA fan

Jason wasn’t far behind him, standing second in line.

“Since six o five this morning,” said SGA fan Jason.

His motivation is to add to his collection.

“I have five hundred and eleven right now, this will be my five hundred and twelfth and I’m hoping that I’ll get them because it’s my birthday today,” said Jason.

While fans waited in line, others gave their best on-court Shai impressions. Converse representatives say this won’t be their last trip to OKC, giving out shoes before the release date.