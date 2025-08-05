OKC Thunder hosts youth basketball camp to develop young talent

OKC Thunder hosts youth basketball hustle camp for kids ages six - 14.

By: Mike Glover

As the entire world knows, the OKC Thunder are NBA champions, but there’s no time to rest on that; it’s time to start training the next generation of superstars.

It’s one of many Thunder youth basketball camps. Today was held at the Santa Fe Family Life Center.

“We’ll put them through a series of different drills, as well as competitions to earn prizes, and they’ll have the opportunity to scrimmage against each other towards the end,” said Thunder Youth basketball camp coach Xavier Hunter.

For parents, it’s the on-court encouragement from the Thunder organization coaches that means everything to them as well as the kids.

“It brings joy to me just to see him doing what he loves, and we already train on our own, so it’s like the extra credit fun part of it. He gets prizes and I like it a lot,” said parent Cortez Wright.

As a parent, having your kid participate in a Thunder camp naturally makes you consider the possibilities of the future.

“He’s a wonderful kid, great talent, but he keeps God first and he does his thing so I think he can do whatever he puts his mind to,” said Wright.

Tuesday, the team hosted two Camps for kids between the ages of six and fourteen, no matter what the skill level or experience. But aside from basketball, the kids learn the importance of paying attention and following directions.

“An opportunity for us to develop newcomers of the game, as well as trying to develop new fans of the Oklahoma City Thunder,” said Hunter.

A day of work and fun for the kids, and very gratifying for the coaches.

“Allow us as coaches to involve ourselves into these kids’ lives within the game of basketball,” said Hunter.

There is one more camp scheduled, and there are spots still available. To register, visit www.nba.com/thunder/youthbasketball