Olympic champion Kerri Walsh-Jennings brings beach volleyball clinics to Boombox OKC

The Boombox beach volleyball facility opened in January, and in the few months since opening, they have hosted college tournaments and thousands of visitors. This weekend three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings will conduct beach volleyball clinics through her P1440 foundation.

By: Mike Glover

When the owners of Boombox beach volleyball opened their facility in January, they anticipated it would be big, but not big enough for an Olympic Gold medalist?

“It is just to provide a place for people to come relax, hang out, have fun,” said Lee Chartier, with The Boombox.

It’s six outdoor courts and seventy thousand square feet of sand for eight indoor volleyball courts.

“Introduce beach volleyball to the community, grow the sport that we love,” said Chartier.

The absolute perfect way to introduce beach volleyball to the community is by bringing in 3-time gold and one-time bronze Olympic medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings.

“It’s going to be a great time, oh my gosh, we are going to have music going, it’s going to be hot and sweaty and amazing,” said three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings.

Walsh Jennings will be doing three clinics, two on Saturday and one on Sunday, through her P1440 foundation.

“P1440 was born out of a love for the game and a deep desire and calling to equip the youth of today to handle whatever is in front of them,” said Walsh-Jennings.

“She’ll be doing clinics for the junior players on the sand and on the hard court, and she’ll be doing clinics with the adults on the sand,” said Chartier.

It’s the opportunity for players to not only get instruction in the sport from one of the best but to also insight into her success on and off the court.

“We will do breath work, we will journal, will have a little vision board session. All these little things that might sound really soft that make you a killer,” said Walsh Jennings.

“We’re very excited for her to come in and we’re happy that the community has embraced this,” said Chartier.

The clinics are open to anyone; however, participants must register.

“We say this is not a clinic, this is an experience and you ‘re going to show up one way and you’re going to leave different,” said Walsh Jennings.

For information about the clinics and to register, visit www.boomboxokc.com or www.p1440.org