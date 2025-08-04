Plant-Based cinnamon roll shop takes OKC by storm

Oklahoma City welcomes Cinnaholic, a gourmet, entirely plant-based cinnamon roll shop, already creating a sweet sensation among vegan and non-vegan locals.

By: Mike Glover

A gourmet cinnamon roll shop is making big waves in Oklahoma City, but it's not just because of their tasty treats; they're also entirely plant-based.

"Everything in the store is completely homemade, from scratch," said Kayley Ryden, Cinnaholic owner.

Cinnaholic opened a few weeks ago and is already popular.

"We've had people come back two, three, four times already," said Keith Ryden, Cinnaholic owner.

For a bakery where everything is 100% plant-based, they are loving the response from their non-vegan customers.

"When people hear plant-based, they are like 'it probably tastes like cardboard' and we just blow everybody out of the water with it," said Kayley.

With eight signature rolls and the chance to create your own, the bakery has something for all sweet lovers.

"There's nothing like this in Oklahoma City, where you can walk in and pick a roll and create your own cinnamon roll from start to finish," said Kayley.

News 9's Mike Glover even had the chance to hop in the kitchen and make his very own roll from start to finish.