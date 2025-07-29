Family identifies one of 3 victims in deadly Stillwater shooting

A woman and another person are dead and a third person is hospitalized after a shooting at a Stillwater apartment near Main Street and Elm Avenue, according to police.

By: Cal Day, Christian Hans

Stillwater Police say a person is in custody after two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment. Investigators are trying to piece together what led up to the shooting.

FAMILY IDENTIFIES ONE OF THE VICTIMS

The family of Vanessa Henry says she is one of the two people killed. Henry’s family says she was outgoing and loved helping others.

They say her family meant everything to her, and she enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

Stillwater Police says the shooter knew Vanessa and the other victims but have not expanded on the relationships. Officers say a third person was also shot and is in the hospital.

Police say this is a targeted attack and there is no threat to the community. Investigators call this a rare and devastating situation.

“It’s very disheartening to see that within the community,” said Lt. TJ Low, Stillwater Police. “I know this stuff happens everywhere, the world’s going in a different direction. I know Stillwater’s still a safe community.”

Police have not released the names of the other victims or the person in custody.

NEIGHBORS REACT

Rebecca Gordon lives in the apartment upstairs and says she awoke to a lot of noise.

“I heard banging and loud noises, yelling, fighting,” said Gordon. “Then I heard a scream, couple gunshots.”



