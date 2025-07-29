Deadly SW Oklahoma City house fire now being investigated as homicide

Police are now investigating a house fire in southwest Oklahoma City that killed a woman as a homicide.

By: Deanne Stein

A house fire that claimed the life of a woman in southwest Oklahoma City is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On July 24, Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a fire at a home on SW 76th Street. After putting out the flames, believed to have started in the garage, they discovered the body of 45-year-old Kellie Slaughter inside the residence.

According to police, officers had responded to multiple domestic-related calls at the residence in the months leading up to the fire, three since March, with the most recent occurring just two days before Kellie’s death.

“This neighborhood is normally pretty quiet,” said Kara Purbis, a nearby resident. “Just to hear about something like this happening so close to home—it’s pretty crazy.”

Other neighbors, who declined to talk on camera, reported noticing increased police presence around the home in recent weeks.

Court documents reveal that Kellie had filed for divorce from her husband on July 22, less than a week after she was granted an emergency protective order against him. In response, her husband filed a protective order of his own. Authorities have not released his name because he is not accused of any crime.

A close family friend says Kellie had just changed the locks on the home and retained an attorney.

“I really hope we find out what went on,” said Purbis. “This is truly devastating—to know something like this could happen to a neighbor.”

At this time, no arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Oklahoma City homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire.