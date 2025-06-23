WATCH LIVE: Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 7 Post-Game show following OKC's Championship win

Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers players and coaches speak after Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 10:40 pm

By: Destini Pittman


The Thunder are your 2025 NBA Championship winners!

