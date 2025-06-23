WATCH LIVE: Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 7 Post-Game show following OKC's Championship win
Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers players and coaches speak after Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Sunday, June 22nd 2025, 10:40 pm
By:
Destini Pittman
The Thunder are your 2025 NBA Championship winners!
Join us live as Oklahoma City Thunder players and coaches speak after Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
WATCH LIVE
Destini Pittman
Destini Pittman is a digital content producer at News 9. She joined the team in June 2024 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media.