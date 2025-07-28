Supt. Ryan Walters under investigation following allegations of inappropriate images in office; What to know

State Superintendent Ryan Walters faces investigation by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office following allegations of displaying explicit content during a board meeting. Bipartisan lawmakers respond, seeking clarity.

By: Haley Hetrick, Destini Pittman

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is at the center of controversy after two state board members alleged that explicit images were shown during a closed-door meeting. Walters denies the claims, but the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation. The situation has drawn bipartisan concern. Here’s what you need to know:

Is Ryan Walters under investigation?

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it will investigate allegations involving State Superintendent Ryan Walters. They say this investigation is still in the early stages.

What are Oklahoma lawmakers saying about the allegations surrounding Walters?

Lawmakers say they have no reason to doubt the board members’ claims but are focused on finding out the facts.

“These are serious allegations, and I think they need to be taken seriously,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Cyndi Munson.

“Let’s find out the real truth. Where did this come from? How did this get into a device in that office?” said House Education Chairman Rep. Dick Lowe.

Walters has denied the claims. In a statement, he said, in part:

“Any suggestion that a device of mine was used to stream inappropriate content on the television set is categorically false.”

“He didn’t back down, he doubled down,” said Munson.

Lowe said he was present in the meeting and did not see the images himself, but he spoke with the board members who came forward.

“Nothing in my mind questions what they saw. Now, where it came from, where was the source—we don’t know. But I have no reason to question their word,” Lowe said.

Lowe brought his concerns to the House Speaker, who then requested a third-party investigation.

“We work as a House unit, not as an individual,” Lowe said.

At the request of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES), which oversees state-issued devices, the sheriff’s office will conduct the investigation.

“If he’s innocent and this isn’t true, then, you know, the investigation that’s been requested—then he should cooperate fully and turn over his devices,” said Munson.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree on one thing: they want answers.

“We’ve got to be thorough and get this resolved and then follow through with whatever the law allows us to do,” Munson added.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is not currently involved, but it could be brought in if criminal activity is suspected.

Could Walters be criminally charged if allegations are found true?

Defense attorney Ed Blau says, based on what is currently known, nothing appears to rise to the level of a criminal offense.

However, OMES policy prohibits the use of its resources to access, create, send or receive, print or download material that is sexually explicit. If violated, it could result in “disciplinary action, up to and including termination."

How are House Democrats reacting?

House Democrats say this is just the latest in a pattern of concerns involving the state Department of Education. They’ve now called for an investigation into Walters at least six times.

“I wish the tip of the iceberg would have been when teachers and students were speaking up about not having the resources that they need," said Munson. "And then recently, you know, with his call for ICE to raid our schools, to put Trump Bibles into our classrooms, to reject federal funding—that should have been the tip of the iceberg. But if this is what it takes, then this is what it takes.”

How are House Republicans reacting?

Sen. Adam Pugh, chair of the Senate Education Committee, said the situation raises “a number of questions.”

In a statement, he said:

“This is a situation that warrants further explanation and transparency. Additionally, Superintendent Walters and those making the allegations deserve to be heard and give their side of the story.”

Has Gov. Stitt responded to the Walters allegation?

Gov. Kevin Stitt addressed the allegations in a statement:

“I trust and appreciate my board members. They are volunteers who are sacrificing their time to serve Oklahoma students. Should these allegations be true, all I can say is that I am profoundly disappointed.”

What are political analysts saying?

News 9 political analyst Scott Mitchell noted that the situation contrasts with Walters' public stance against inappropriate materials in schools.

“I don’t think people can jump to conclusions—but they are going to conclusions,” he said.

“One of the biggest things he campaigns against is so-called pornography in schools. And to have this happen—the irony is just going to captivate public attention. There’s no getting around that.”

