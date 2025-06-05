Thunder Watch Party: How you can watch Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Tipoff for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set for 7:30 p.m., but here's how to get that playoff atmosphere watching the game if you can't make it to the Paycom Center.

By: Kylee Dedmon

The Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

With the team still chasing the opportunity for the first championship title in team history, excitement has been building across the city.

Before the Thunder take the floor, be sure to join in on the excitement at Thunder Up in the Park, which starts at 4 p.m.

There will also be watch zones for fans to experience the gameday atmosphere outside the Paycom Center.

Here are some of those locations:

OKC Tap House, 100 Oklahoma City Boulevard Social Capital, 517 S Hudson Avenue Truck Yard, 240 Centennial Drive Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill, 310 Johnny Bench Drive Jones Assembly, 901 W Sheridan Avenue

Tipoff for Thursday's game is set for 7:30 p.m.