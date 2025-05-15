Thunder Thursday: Fassler Hall? No, it's Thunder Hall

Get into the playoff spirit with fellow fans at the official OKC Thunder watch party at Fassler Hall, the go-to destination for away-games. Enjoy giveaways and entertainment, creating a game-like experience.

By: Victor Pozadas

As the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their NBA playoff journey, the team back home have put together the place to be in OKC if you're planning to watch the away-game with other fans.

In today's Thunder Thursday, we invite you to join Loud City over at Fassler Hall for the official OKC Thunder watch party.

OKC Thunder Spokesperson Landis Tindell explains how even for home games, if you didn't have a chance to snag tickets to the game, Fassler Hall pretty much like being there.

"It's a great place when you can't be at Paycom Center to watch a game, to really have a kind of game-like experience," Tindell said. "We have entertainers there, we're doing giveaways, Tumble will be there. It's a great time for everybody to come, get together, and watch Game 6 tonight."

If the place gets too packed, there is also the 'Thunder Bar Network' so plenty of places will be serving drinks and playing the game for fan enjoyment.

"It's one thing to watch at home, so to really have that experience and the fans get just as loud, just as excited," Tindell said.

