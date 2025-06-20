Biographer Bob Burke recounts a life full of color and weather in Celebration of Life speech

Explore the life of Oklahoma's beloved meteorologist, Gary England, with Bob Burke's touching tribute. Relive his captivating journey and passion for weather.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

"It's Friday Night in the Big Town!"

The titular catchphrase and name of Gary England's biography has been an Oklahoma staple for generations, as Bob Burke wrote.

England was intrigued with clouds as a child said Burke. His fascination would take him to many places later in life, but in those moments, lying on a hill and watching how the clouds shifted was enough to get Gary's mind racing.

Burke's speech emphasized England's fear and captivation of storm clouds, to which England later admitted those same storms scared the living daylights out of him.

He was always concerned for the safety of his family, Burke recounting times where a young Gary would rush into the house to warn his mother about incoming danger.

The weaving of anecdotes and moments Burke brought to his speech brought a momentary insight into the life of a young Gary England. His 6th sense for weather was always there according to Burke.

Watch Burke's full tribute at the top of this page.

Watch Full Service:

READ MORE:

Meteorologist Gary Lezak pays tribute to his mentor and friend, Gary England

Robin Marsh: 'Gary England walked worthy of his calling'